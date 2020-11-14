Funding boost to 15 Western Downs community groups

COMMUNITY groups are integral to the fabric of small country towns, prompting the Western Downs Regional Council to roll out an initiative to ensure community groups are getting the support they need.

The council’s grants and funding programs will support local artists, events and community projects in latest round of grants, with fifteen community groups securing funding to deliver initiatives across the region.

Council has allocated the first competitive round of the 2020/2021 financial year’s grants program, with funding covering three areas including; community projects, regional arts, and culture and local events.

Community and Cultural Development councillor Kaye Maguire said the grants programs would provide local community groups with a headstart in delivering essential services and experiences to the region.

“Our local community groups are the lifeblood of our region, and to be able to support them to be able to create vibrant spaces and experiences in our towns is so important,” Cr Maguire said.

“As we continue to experience the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s even more important to give our community groups the support they need to continue operating in the region and it’s so great to see so many groups continuing to improve and expand for the good of our residents.

“As part of this round of grants, fifteen different community groups have been able to be supported, ranging from installing gazebos to constructing a mobile grandstand.”

The following groups have been allocated funding: