FUNDING: $100k for Western Downs to tackle drought

COMMUNITY groups in Chinchilla, Warra, and Moonie will receive a share in the $134,720 that is being injected into the region by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal’s Tackling Tough Times Together (TTTT) program.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said the investment will provide practical projects which will benefit the communities by delivering much needed funding to revitalise various facilities.

“It’s pleasing to see some great community-building projects in Maranoa will be supported through round 17 of the TTTT program,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Under this latest round of grants, the Moonie Sports Club will receive $54,721 to construct a sheltered outdoor pavilion which will increase capacity for local sports clubs to deliver community events and activities.

“History will be preserved in Warra with a $19,999 investment into the refurbishment of the Haystack School House by the Warra Progress and Heritage Society.

“In Chinchilla, $60,000 will go towards installation of a shade structure at the Chinchilla Race Club to increase community comfort at local race meetings.”

Mr Littleproud said the projects supported through the program will help regional communities cope with the stress of the drought while stimulating economic activity and renewing local infrastructure.

“We are proud to continue supporting the Foundation’s important work at such a critical time, backing these local groups and their projects that will stimulate regional economies and strengthen social connections in drought-affected communities,” Mr Littleproud said.

“With money already flowing through rolling grants as part of our more than $8 billion drought support package, we are doing what it takes to help regional communities through these extremely difficult and stressful times.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said this latest injection of Government support came at a critical time.

“Whether through drought, bushfire or the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, we are serious in our commitment to stand together with our regional communities to ensure they bounce back stronger than ever,” Mr McCormack said.

“That is why I am glad to see these grants providing much-needed support to our hard-hit regional communities at such a crucial time.”

Across Maranoa, six projects will be funded with $211,720 through Round 17 of the TTTT program.