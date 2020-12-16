Menu
A NSW MP has indicated funding for palliative care is preferable to legalising assisted dying.
Politics

‘Fund palliative care over euthanasia’, MP urges

by James O’Doherty
16th Dec 2020 1:58 PM
Funding for palliative care to give people "dignity and support" as they come to the end of their life is preferable to legalising assisted dying, Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has indicated.

Responding to a renewed push from independent MP Alex Greenwich to legalise euthanasia, Mr Perrottet said the matter will be dealt with by cabinet when a bill is introduced to parliament.

Asked whether he supported legalising assisted dying, Mr Perrottet said the government should be "investing in palliative care and making sure that people as they come to the end of their life … (are) given the dignity and support that they very much deserve".

Minister for the Arts, Don Harwin and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Damian Shaw
Minister for the Arts, Don Harwin and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Damian Shaw

"That's a sign of a compassionate society," he said.

Arts Minister Don Harwin would not answer questions on the issue on Wednesday.

He referred to comments made on Monday in which he said he had always voted against euthanasia "but as I grow older I get a little less sure".

Mr Harwin said euthanasia has always been dealt with in parliament via a conscience vote.

He said it would be "inappropriate" to comment any further until he has seen the bill.

The Premier is facing pressure from rebel backbench MPs to move to quash Mr Greenwich's impending bill by proposing the Coalition votes down the legislation.

Originally published as 'Fund palliative care over euthanasia': Perrottet

