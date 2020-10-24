Fun in the sun: Western Downs pool parties back on!

WITH Summer fast approaching, Western Downs Regional Council has partnered with SwimFit to deliver a fun way to cool down, bringing back their popular Regional Pool Parties in the weeks to come.

Taking place in Chinchilla, Dalby, Jandowae, Miles and Tara late October and November, the pools will boast large inflatables and live music at a discounted entry cost of only $2 per person with food and drinks available to purchase.

Council Spokesperson for Community and Cultural Development Councillor Kaye Maguire said she was thrilled to see the events returning once again.

“Our community members are our regions loudest advocates and after having held these events a number of times across the entire region and always seeing success, it is evident that this is something our communities enjoy so I’m excited to see the pool parties return this year,” Cr Maguire said.

“More than 1090 people attended our last round of pool parties in November 2019 and having the opportunity to bring our people together safely again after a difficult year, is a great thing for the region.

“We also have a number of local community and sporting groups attending the events who will be selling food and beverages, providing them with the unique opportunity to do some additional fundraising and get involved with the community.”

SwimFit Manager Grant Belcher said the Regional Pool Parties brought another level of atmosphere to the facilities and was excited to partner with Council to deliver them once again.

“These wonderful events are ideal for this time of year and are hugely popular in the community,” Mr Belcher said.

“The Western Downs has fantastic facilities and it’s wonderful we can work with Council to utilise the spaces available to us to host exciting events for residents to enjoy.

“2020 has been an uncertain year for many so these events can also work as a distraction to those who may be going through a hard time, allowing them to put those struggles behind them for a couple of hours and enjoy themselves with fellow community members.”

The Regional Pool Parties are COVID safe events and attendees will be required to sign in on arrival for contact tracing purposes. It’s also important residents socially distance and stay home if feeling unwell.

The events are set to kick-off in Chinchilla on Saturday 31 October with the remaining events to follow throughout November.