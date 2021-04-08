FULL LIST: Where to honour our Diggers on ANZAC Day

ANZAC DAY: Hundreds of Dalby residents commemorated Anzac day from their driveways this morning

Commemorative ANZAC Day services will be in full swing this year in the Western Downs after 2020’s celebrations were hindered by coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.

Western Downs communities are invited to honour the services of Australian and New Zealand men and women who have, and continue to, bravely defend our values and freedom as part of this year’s events.

Western Downs Regional Council will deliver services and events across the region on Sunday April 25, in partnership with dedicated local RSL sub branches and community groups.

Mayor Paul McVeigh encouraged residents, community groups and visitors to come together and take part in Anzac Day services happening across our region.

“Anzac Day services are an opportunity to support our communities and the people within them as we commemorate and contemplate the legacy of those who have bravely served our country, and those who never returned home,” Cr McVeigh said.

“We have a multitude of ceremonies happening across the region where residents and visitors can attend and pay their respects and have the opportunity to lay a wreath at a commemorative service.

“While it was so special to see our community band together and pay their respects from their driveways last year, it‘s wonderful to be able to proceed with services in 2021.

“On behalf of Council, I would like to thank local RSL sub branches and community groups for generously giving their time to help plan and co-ordinate this year’s services around the region.

ANZAC Commemorations are COVID safe, and anyone feeling unwell is reminded to stay home.

Bell

Dawn Service @ 6am, Anzac Memorial Park, Dennis Street

Community Breakfast following Dawn Service at Bell RSL Sub Branch, nsor Street

Bunya Mountains

Commemoration Service @ 8am, Bunya Avenue, Bunya Mountains

Chinchilla

Dawn Service @ 6am, Chinchilla RSL Soldiers Memorial Hall

Commemoration March @ 10.45am, Bell street Chinchilla

Commemoration Service @ 11am, Chinchilla Botanic Parklands

Condamine

Dawn Service @ 5.45am, Condamine State School

Dalby

Dawn Service @ 4.28am, Anzac Park, Patrick Street

Commemoration March @ 9.30am, Bell Park

Commemoration Service @ 9.45am, Anzac Park, Patrick Street

Dulacca

Commemoration Service @ 8.30am, Roy Henderson Park, Warrego HW

Glenmorgan

Dawn Service @ 5am, Returned Soldiers Memorial Hall

Gunfire Breakfast following Dawn Service

Commemoration March @ 10.30am, Glenmorgan Store

Commemoration Service @ 11am, Returned Soldiers Memorial Hall

Luncheon following Commemoration Service

Jandowae

Dawn Service @ 5.30am, Jandowae Memorial Hall

Community Breakfast following Dawn Service

Kaimkillenbun

Commemoration Service @ 8.30am, Kaimkillenbun Park, Isabelle Street

Community Morning Tea following Commemoration Service

Kogan

Commemoration March @ 8.30am, Kogan Memorial Hall Park, Kogan - Condamine Road

Commemoration Service @ 9.00am

Community Morning Tea following Commemoration Service

Miles

Dawn Service @ 5.45am, Anzac Park, Corbett Drive

Commemoration Service @ 11.30am, Anzac Park, Corbett Drive

Commemoration March @ 11.15am, Corner Dawson & Murilla Street

Tara

Dawn Service @ 5.30am, Tara Memorial Hall, Fry Street

Gunfire Breakfast following Dawn Service

Commemoration March @ 10.20am, Day Street, Fry Street

Commemoration Service @ 10.45am, Tara Memorial Hall, Fry Street

Luncheon following Commemoration Service

Wandoan

Dawn Service @ 5.30am, W. O‘Sullivan Memorial Park

Gunfire Breakfast following Dawn Service, Wandoan Bowls Club

Commemoration March @ 9.45am, Royd Street

Commemoration Service @ 10am, Wandoan Cultural Centre, Henderson Road

Community Morning Tea @ 11am, Wandoan Cultural Centre, Henderson Road

Warra