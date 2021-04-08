FULL LIST: Where to honour our Diggers on ANZAC Day
Commemorative ANZAC Day services will be in full swing this year in the Western Downs after 2020’s celebrations were hindered by coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.
Western Downs communities are invited to honour the services of Australian and New Zealand men and women who have, and continue to, bravely defend our values and freedom as part of this year’s events.
Western Downs Regional Council will deliver services and events across the region on Sunday April 25, in partnership with dedicated local RSL sub branches and community groups.
Mayor Paul McVeigh encouraged residents, community groups and visitors to come together and take part in Anzac Day services happening across our region.
“Anzac Day services are an opportunity to support our communities and the people within them as we commemorate and contemplate the legacy of those who have bravely served our country, and those who never returned home,” Cr McVeigh said.
“We have a multitude of ceremonies happening across the region where residents and visitors can attend and pay their respects and have the opportunity to lay a wreath at a commemorative service.
“While it was so special to see our community band together and pay their respects from their driveways last year, it‘s wonderful to be able to proceed with services in 2021.
“On behalf of Council, I would like to thank local RSL sub branches and community groups for generously giving their time to help plan and co-ordinate this year’s services around the region.
ANZAC Commemorations are COVID safe, and anyone feeling unwell is reminded to stay home.
Bell
- Dawn Service @ 6am, Anzac Memorial Park, Dennis Street
- Community Breakfast following Dawn Service at Bell RSL Sub Branch, nsor Street
Bunya Mountains
- Commemoration Service @ 8am, Bunya Avenue, Bunya Mountains
Chinchilla
- Dawn Service @ 6am, Chinchilla RSL Soldiers Memorial Hall
- Commemoration March @ 10.45am, Bell street Chinchilla
- Commemoration Service @ 11am, Chinchilla Botanic Parklands
Condamine
- Dawn Service @ 5.45am, Condamine State School
Dalby
- Dawn Service @ 4.28am, Anzac Park, Patrick Street
- Commemoration March @ 9.30am, Bell Park
- Commemoration Service @ 9.45am, Anzac Park, Patrick Street
Dulacca
- Commemoration Service @ 8.30am, Roy Henderson Park, Warrego HW
Glenmorgan
- Dawn Service @ 5am, Returned Soldiers Memorial Hall
- Gunfire Breakfast following Dawn Service
- Commemoration March @ 10.30am, Glenmorgan Store
- Commemoration Service @ 11am, Returned Soldiers Memorial Hall
- Luncheon following Commemoration Service
Jandowae
- Dawn Service @ 5.30am, Jandowae Memorial Hall
- Community Breakfast following Dawn Service
Kaimkillenbun
- Commemoration Service @ 8.30am, Kaimkillenbun Park, Isabelle Street
- Community Morning Tea following Commemoration Service
Kogan
- Commemoration March @ 8.30am, Kogan Memorial Hall Park, Kogan - Condamine Road
- Commemoration Service @ 9.00am
- Community Morning Tea following Commemoration Service
Miles
- Dawn Service @ 5.45am, Anzac Park, Corbett Drive
- Commemoration Service @ 11.30am, Anzac Park, Corbett Drive
- Commemoration March @ 11.15am, Corner Dawson & Murilla Street
Tara
- Dawn Service @ 5.30am, Tara Memorial Hall, Fry Street
- Gunfire Breakfast following Dawn Service
- Commemoration March @ 10.20am, Day Street, Fry Street
- Commemoration Service @ 10.45am, Tara Memorial Hall, Fry Street
- Luncheon following Commemoration Service
Wandoan
- Dawn Service @ 5.30am, W. O‘Sullivan Memorial Park
- Gunfire Breakfast following Dawn Service, Wandoan Bowls Club
- Commemoration March @ 9.45am, Royd Street
- Commemoration Service @ 10am, Wandoan Cultural Centre, Henderson Road
- Community Morning Tea @ 11am, Wandoan Cultural Centre, Henderson Road
Warra
- Commemoration Service @ 9am, Warra Memorial Hall
- Community Morning Tea following Commemoration Service