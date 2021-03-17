Menu
STAY SAFE: Several roads across the region have been affected or closed by the storms on March 16. Picture: File
Weather

FULL LIST: Western Downs roads impacted by storms

Sam Turner
17th Mar 2021 8:01 AM

Storms and heavy rainfall lashed the Western Downs overnight, which caused several roads to be affected or closed.

A large weather band moved across the southern and central interior of Queensland on Tuesday, and is expected to continue until Thursday.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood watch for parts of the Western Downs and Maranoa regions which included the Condamine, Balonne, and Warrego Rivers.

These catchments flow into systems which include the Oakey, Myall, Charleys, Dogwood, and Bungil Creeks.

According to the Department of Transport of Main Roads and Western Downs Regional Council, these are the roads temporarily closed or affected by the weather event.

Closed roads:

  • Jandowae Connection Road — flooding — road restricted to high clearance vehicles only — advice (do not drive in flood waters)

Hazardous Roads

  • Moonie Hwy, Moonie — all lanes affected — flooding — all lanes affected — advice (do not drive in flood waters)
  • Chinchilla Wondai Rd, Darr Creek — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution
  • Roma Taroom Road, Eurombah — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution
  • Dalby Kogan Rd, Kogan — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution
  • Tara Kogan Rd, Tara — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution
  • National Highway A2, Dalby – flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution
  • State Route 49, Dalby — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution
  • Edward St, Dalby — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution
  • Dalby Cooyar Rd, Dalby — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution
  • State Route 82, Dalby — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution
  • Dalby Kogan Rd and Beelbee Rd, Kogan — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

