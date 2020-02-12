Full list of roads affected by floods
A NUMBER of roads have been closed and blocked off around the Western Downs due to flash flooding.
As of 7.30am, here are the roads currently closed or being affected by flood waters:
Patrick Street Bridge - CLOSED
Moonie Highway at Long Swamp - CLOSED
Dalby-Jandowae Road - CLOSED
Bunya HIghway between Bell and Dalby - CLOSED
Dalby-Cooyar Road - CLOSED
Wandoan-Jackson Road at Gadsbys Road - CLOSED
Dalby-Kogan Road at Kogan - CLOSED
Kogan Condamine Road between Tara Kogan Road and Chinchilla Kogan Road - CLOSED
Warrego Highway at Brigalow - WATER OVER ROAD
Bunya Highway between five and ten kms north of Dalby - WATER OVER ROAD
Moonie Highway near Nandi Road - WATER OVER ROAD
Dalby-Cecil Plains Road at Daybreak Road - WATER OVER ROAD
Pechey Maclagan Road between Myall Pastoral Company Road and Brymaroo Irvingdale Road - WATER OVER ROAD
Warrego Highway between Oakey West and Jondaryan - ROUGH SURFACE