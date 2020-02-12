Menu
Several roads have been closed or blocked off to traffic.
Weather

Full list of roads affected by floods

Meg Gannon
by
12th Feb 2020 8:26 AM

A NUMBER of roads have been closed and blocked off around the Western Downs due to flash flooding. 

As of 7.30am, here are the roads currently closed or being affected by flood waters:

Patrick Street Bridge - CLOSED

Moonie Highway at Long Swamp - CLOSED

Dalby-Jandowae Road - CLOSED

Bunya HIghway between Bell and Dalby - CLOSED

Dalby-Cooyar Road - CLOSED

Wandoan-Jackson Road at Gadsbys Road - CLOSED

Dalby-Kogan Road at Kogan - CLOSED

Kogan Condamine Road between Tara Kogan Road and Chinchilla Kogan Road - CLOSED

Warrego Highway at Brigalow - WATER OVER ROAD

Bunya Highway between five and ten kms north of Dalby - WATER OVER ROAD

Moonie Highway near Nandi Road - WATER OVER ROAD

Dalby-Cecil Plains Road at Daybreak Road - WATER OVER ROAD

Pechey Maclagan Road between Myall Pastoral Company Road and Brymaroo Irvingdale Road - WATER OVER ROAD

Warrego Highway between Oakey West and Jondaryan - ROUGH SURFACE

