Full list of winners from Australia Day awards ceremony

CELEBRATE: Council have recognised the work of the outstanding citizens in the Western Downs.

CELEBRATE: Council have recognised the work of the outstanding citizens in the Western Downs.

FROM outstanding sportsmen and women to volunteers who do ordinary things in extraordinary ways, the recipients of the Australia Day awards have proven that you don’t need to move mountains to leave a special legacy.

Jandowae resident and outstanding volunteer Michael Wood has been named the Western Downs Regional Council’s Regional Citizen of the Year as part of the Australia Day Awards 2020.

Mr Wood is one of seventeen individuals or groups to be recognised as part of this year’s Awards, which celebrate those going above and beyond to make the Western Downs an even better place to live and work.

Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said the 2020 Awards featured brand new categories and further opportunities to identify and celebrate the people and groups doing extraordinary things across the region.

“It’s an honour to recognise these amazing people in our community who really embody what it means to be a part of the Western Downs family,” Cr McVeigh said.

“Mr Wood is an exemplary human who demonstrates a huge commitment to the Jandowae community.

“Mr Wood’s commitment to building a strong, connected community astounds and inspires us, with his volunteering spanning across several Jandowae groups including the Timbertown Festival Committee, Business and Community Group, State School P & C and Kindergarten, Show Society, Lions Club, Community Christmas Carols and numerous sporting groups.

“I can also announce Dalby local Jenaya Low has been awarded Young Citizen of the Year for her tireless community work from her achievements at Dalby State High School as School Captain, Student Council Representative and Band Captain to her work as part of the Lions Youth of the Year Program and volunteering at numerous local events.

“Jenaya’s passions for health and the environment led to the implementation of ‘Green Day’ at her school, which promoted the importance of environmental practices such as recycling and minimising the use of plastics.”

The Australia Day Awards 2020 also recognise local achievers across several categories including volunteering, creative arts, community organisations and sporting.

As well as celebrating the region’s high achievers, Australia Day celebrations also recognised the region’s newest residents as part of the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony at Athlone Cottage in Jandowae.

As part of the ceremony 10 new residents were welcomed to the region, with origins from the Philippines and Moldova.

Cr McVeigh said the Ceremony was the first for the year, and a significant part of the region’s annual celebrations.

“It’s particularly special to welcome our newest citizens on Australia Day, adding to the strong sense of community pride felt across the region.

“Welcoming people to the region on behalf of our country is one of the greatest privileges I have has Mayor and it’s fantastic to see so many families choosing to make the Western Downs home.”

Australia Day Awards 2020 Winners

Regional Citizen of the Year: Michael Wood

Regional Young Citizen of the Year: Jenaya Low

Local Volunteer of the Year:

Chinchilla & District – Julie Mutch

Dalby & District – Glenn Shipway

Jandowae & District – Lillian Krog

Miles & District – Toni Brown

Tara & District – James Moran

Wandoan & District – Helen Devlin

Local Creative Arts Award

Dalby & District – Ben McPherson

Local Community Organisation Achievement Award

Jandowae & District – Jandowae Jackeroos Junior Rugby League Club

Dalby & District – Dalby Players Little Theatre

Miles & District – Miles parkrun

Tara & District – Tara Festival Inc.

Local Sports Award

Chinchilla & District – Darcy O’Sullivan

Dalby & District – Lytana King Togia

Jandowae & District – Myranda Clark

Tara & District – Sarah-Jane Coggan