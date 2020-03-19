FULL LIST: Qld council waives fees, charges for business

BRISBANE City Council will waive its charges, rents, levies and permit fees for the city's businesses under a multimillion-dollar plan to save jobs in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner will today unveil a $7.9 million business relief package that will see a range of council fees and charges for businesses and lessees waived for at least three months.

Businesses that have paid fees since March 1 will have them refunded, and the council will also pay back all fees and charges for events cancelled due to COVID-19.

Fees and charges for footpath and outdoor dining, commercial river moorings, food safety permits, advertising, temporary food stalls and commercial lease rents will all be waived under the moratorium.

Charges for commercial stalls, booths and stands will also be waived, as well as lease fees for community organisations.

Voters will be going to the polls to vote in local government elections next Saturday.

Cr Schrinner said the move was about protecting vulnerable jobs in the city.

"Brisbane businesses are shedding staff, customer numbers have dropped off and supply chains could be hit when the virus starts affecting more people," he said.

"We will do everything we can to support our businesses through this extraordinary time and business charges, rent, fees or permits required to be paid will be waived until at least June 30, 2020.

"Small and large businesses are the backbone of our economy but also one of our biggest employers.

"And they are staring down financial uncertainty, the likes of which they have never seen before."

The Lord Mayor said the council would reassess the policy once they knew the true impacts on the economy and workforce in Brisbane after June 30.

Cr Schrinner urged residents to heed the advice of Queensland Health, but to also support the city's local businesses. "If we don't support our businesses now, we may find on the other end of this event they may not be there," Cr Schrinner said.

"We don't want to see businesses going to the wall. Every single resident has the ability to put their hand in their pocket and support our corner shops, restaurants and services."