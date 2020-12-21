FULL LIST: Council hours over the holiday break

TIME OFF: Western Downs Regional Council facilities will close over the Christmas and New Year period. Picture: WDRC

TIME OFF: Western Downs Regional Council facilities will close over the Christmas and New Year period. Picture: WDRC

Western Downs Regional Council facilities will be closing over the holiday period following an unprecedented year for the region.

All council customer service centres will be closed from 5pm December 23 to 8am January 4 2021.

For any council-related emergency calls over the closure period, residents are encouraged to call 1300 COUNCIL (1300 268 624) and their call will be directed to council’s emergency after hours service.

All council works depots will close at 3pm on December 18 and will reopen on January 11, 2021.

All Western Downs libraries will be closed for the Christmas period, in line with council’s customer service centres.

The online eLibrary will however remain available for people to enjoy eAudiobooks, ebooks, eMagazines and eMovies throughout the period.

READ MORE:

80+ PHOTOS: Chinchilla punters hit the track in style

Dalby police attempt to intercept dangerous vehicle

Council invests $645k into community infrastructure



Council waste facilities, except the Winfields Road Waste Facility, will be closed Christmas Day, however rubbish and recycling collection services will continue to operate as usual across the holiday period.

Residents are encouraged to place their bins out for collection by 6am on their collection day for earlier pick up times due to the holiday period.

All council pools will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, while Western Downs Cinemas will be closed on Christmas Day.

Dogwood Crossing at Miles and Gallery 107 at Dalby will also close for the council shutdown period, with the Lapunyah Art Gallery at Chinchilla now closed from December 19 through to January 9, 2021.

The region’s cemeteries will operate as per normal hours and the Dalby Saleyards will not have any scheduled sale events between 17 December and 12 January.