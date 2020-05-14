FULL LIST: Council facilities opened and closed this weekend

OPENED: Council have confirmed that playgrounds, skate parks and libraries will all reopened this weekend. PHOTO: Brett Smith from Dronesmith.

THERE’S good news coming for those children who have been missing their skateboards and swings and for those who are sick of training inside.

In accordance with the State Government advice, the Western Downs Regional Council have confirmed their playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks and libraries will be reopening for use from Friday, 15 May.

The WDRC have asked warned all residents to obey the current COVID-19 rules currently in place.

“Social distancing restrictions are enforced by the Queensland Police Service,” a WDRC facilities spokesperson said.

“Residents are asked to strictly adhere to social distancing and hygiene requirements to help ensure our community can move towards further easing of restrictions in the months to come.”

Here’s a full list of parks and facilities you can enjoy again from Friday and which ones aren’t:

Parks:

Chinchilla:

Middleton Park

Railway Park

Lions Park

Charlies Creek

Jubilee Park

Queens Park

Beutel Park

Chinchilla Parklands

Kogan:

Kogan Park

Brigalow:

Brigalow Park

Dalby:

Thomas Jack Park

Grays Park

Lions Park

Myall Creek Linear Park

Williams Park

Rotary Park

Blue Hills Estate Park

Pioneer Gardens Park

Bell:

Ensor Park

Jandowae:

Apex Park

Lions Park

Rotary Park

Colkerri:

The Ridges Park

Kaimkillenbun:

Kaimkillenbun Recreation Reserve

Lake Broadwater:

Lake Broadwater Recreation Reserve

Warra:

Best Park

Miles:

Morgan Place

Anzac Park

Apex Park

Dulacca:

Roy Henderson Park

Condamine:

Progress Park

Wandoan:

Apex Park

O’Sullivan Park

Tara:

Lions Park

Rotary Park

Meandarra:

Garrad Park

Skate parks:

Chinchilla:

Chinchilla Skate Park

Dalby:

Diplock Park

Bell:

Ensor Park

Jandowae:

Apex Park

Miles:

Morgan Place

Tara:

Lions Park

Libraries

Western Downs Libraries will also open for a maximum of ten patrons at one time, with opening hours varying for each facility:

Dalby, Chinchilla and Miles Libraries will open on Saturday, 16 May 2020

Jandowae, Tara, Meandarra, Moonie and Wandoan, will open on Monday, 18 May 2020.

Bell Library will only be open during staffed hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning Wednesday, 20 May 2020.

Strict social distancing and hygiene measures will also be in place and some services remain unavailable.

Pools

Council’s Aquatic Centres remain closed at this stage, as is the case for many pools across Queensland.

“The pool lessee for the Council’s heated pool facilities (Dalby and Chinchilla) is currently seeking an exemption from the QLD Chief Health Officer to allow the facilities to safely open for larger numbers of people,” a WDRC facilities spokesperson said.

Cinemas:

According to the State’s government opening indoor cinemas will be allowed under stage two.

At this stage this stage two restrictions will be put in place on June 12.