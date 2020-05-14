FULL LIST: Council facilities opened and closed this weekend
THERE’S good news coming for those children who have been missing their skateboards and swings and for those who are sick of training inside.
In accordance with the State Government advice, the Western Downs Regional Council have confirmed their playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks and libraries will be reopening for use from Friday, 15 May.
The WDRC have asked warned all residents to obey the current COVID-19 rules currently in place.
“Social distancing restrictions are enforced by the Queensland Police Service,” a WDRC facilities spokesperson said.
“Residents are asked to strictly adhere to social distancing and hygiene requirements to help ensure our community can move towards further easing of restrictions in the months to come.”
Here’s a full list of parks and facilities you can enjoy again from Friday and which ones aren’t:
Parks:
Chinchilla:
Middleton Park
Railway Park
Lions Park
Charlies Creek
Jubilee Park
Queens Park
Beutel Park
Chinchilla Parklands
Kogan:
Kogan Park
Brigalow:
Brigalow Park
Dalby:
Thomas Jack Park
Grays Park
Lions Park
Myall Creek Linear Park
Williams Park
Rotary Park
Blue Hills Estate Park
Pioneer Gardens Park
Bell:
Ensor Park
Jandowae:
Apex Park
Lions Park
Rotary Park
Colkerri:
The Ridges Park
Kaimkillenbun:
Kaimkillenbun Recreation Reserve
Lake Broadwater:
Lake Broadwater Recreation Reserve
Warra:
Best Park
Miles:
Morgan Place
Anzac Park
Apex Park
Dulacca:
Roy Henderson Park
Condamine:
Progress Park
Wandoan:
Apex Park
O’Sullivan Park
Tara:
Lions Park
Rotary Park
Meandarra:
Garrad Park
Skate parks:
Chinchilla:
Chinchilla Skate Park
Dalby:
Diplock Park
Bell:
Ensor Park
Jandowae:
Apex Park
Miles:
Morgan Place
Tara:
Lions Park
Libraries
Western Downs Libraries will also open for a maximum of ten patrons at one time, with opening hours varying for each facility:
- Dalby, Chinchilla and Miles Libraries will open on Saturday, 16 May 2020
- Jandowae, Tara, Meandarra, Moonie and Wandoan, will open on Monday, 18 May 2020.
- Bell Library will only be open during staffed hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning Wednesday, 20 May 2020.
Strict social distancing and hygiene measures will also be in place and some services remain unavailable.
Pools
Council’s Aquatic Centres remain closed at this stage, as is the case for many pools across Queensland.
“The pool lessee for the Council’s heated pool facilities (Dalby and Chinchilla) is currently seeking an exemption from the QLD Chief Health Officer to allow the facilities to safely open for larger numbers of people,” a WDRC facilities spokesperson said.
Cinemas:
According to the State’s government opening indoor cinemas will be allowed under stage two.
At this stage this stage two restrictions will be put in place on June 12.