VOTE NOW: We asked who is your favourite tradie in the region is, here’s who you nominated. Picture: File
News

FULL LIST: The best tradies in the Chinchilla region

Zoe Bell
by
22nd Apr 2020 4:26 PM

CHINCHILLA and the surrounding areas are home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Chinchilla News wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers.

This week, The Chinchilla News have put together a list of the best tradies in the region from our Facebook page and now it is up to you to pick the winner.

The poll will be open until 9am Friday April 23 and the winner will be announced soon after.

Happy Voting!

Reader poll

Who is the best tradesperson in the Chinchilla area?

View Results

 

best of series chinchilla local businesses miles tradies

