Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
VOTE NOW: We asked which shop sells the tastiest burgers in the region, here’s who you nominated. Picture: File
VOTE NOW: We asked which shop sells the tastiest burgers in the region, here’s who you nominated. Picture: File
News

FULL LIST: The best places to buy a burger in Chinchilla

Zoe Bell
by
15th Apr 2020 1:28 PM

CHINCHILLA and surrounding areas are home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Chinchilla News wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers.

This week, The Chinchilla News have put together a list of the best burger in the region from our Facebook page and now it is up to you to pick the winner.

The poll will be open until 9am Friday April 17 and the winner will be announced soon after.

Happy Voting!

Reader poll

Where is the best place to get burger from in the Chinchilla Region region?

View Results
Community Newsletter SignUp
best of best of chinchilla burgers chinchilla local business

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TEACHER’S UNION: Rural schools ready for ‘no normal’

        premium_icon TEACHER’S UNION: Rural schools ready for ‘no normal’

        News Term two, 2020 will be rememebred as a school term like no other, but union representatives believe this is the best course of action.

        The low bar for students’ home learning

        premium_icon The low bar for students’ home learning

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Two to three hours’ home schooling ‘enough’

        Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        premium_icon Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        Education Which children can go to school and how home schooling can work

        Tributes pour for Gladstone teen killed in quad bike crash

        premium_icon Tributes pour for Gladstone teen killed in quad bike crash

        News The much-loved teen has been remembered as ‘a rock’ to her friends as tributes pour...