Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WINNER ANNOUNCED: FoodWorks Chinchilla won best takeaway in Chinchilla as voted by you. Pic: Supplied
WINNER ANNOUNCED: FoodWorks Chinchilla won best takeaway in Chinchilla as voted by you. Pic: Supplied
News

FULL LIST: Best nine places for takeaway in Chinchilla

Peta McEachern
26th Mar 2020 1:19 PM

CHINCHILLA is home to a great array of restaurants, and if there’s one thing we need to do right now amid this coronavirus craziness it is to support our local businesses and order some takeaway.

The Chinchilla News put the call out to you and found out where the best place in the region is to get takeaway, with FoodWorks taking out first place!

Voters pointed to the affordability and range of takeaway food available at FoodWorks as a standout – whit special mentions of the fresh hot chips and delicious chicken wraps.

If you’re feeling peckish head down to FoodWorks on Glasson St and Windmill Rd between 6am and 8pm.

Below is the results of the poll as voted by you:

SUPPORT LOCAL: Best nine places for takeaway in Chinchilla - poll results.
SUPPORT LOCAL: Best nine places for takeaway in Chinchilla - poll results.
SUPPORT LOCAL: Best nine places for takeaway in Chinchilla - poll results.
SUPPORT LOCAL: Best nine places for takeaway in Chinchilla - poll results.
best of series chinchilla community foodworks chinchilla

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tips and tricks to manage anxiety during this time

        Tips and tricks to manage anxiety during this time

        News DURING this time of uncertainty, it’s normal for people to feel a range of thoughts and feelings. Here are some helpful tips and tricks to reduce anxieties and remain...

        Police crackdown: 27 arrested for property crime

        premium_icon Police crackdown: 27 arrested for property crime

        News LOCAL police initiated a massive crackdown on property crime in Chinchilla charging...

        ‘Go now, go hard’: Full lockdown urged

        ‘Go now, go hard’: Full lockdown urged

        Health Economic fallout from 'slow' approach could be far greater

        Local artists to give street makeover

        premium_icon Local artists to give street makeover

        News They were both selected to take part in a project to boost Chinchilla’s tourism and...