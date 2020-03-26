FULL LIST: Best nine places for takeaway in Chinchilla

WINNER ANNOUNCED: FoodWorks Chinchilla won best takeaway in Chinchilla as voted by you. Pic: Supplied

CHINCHILLA is home to a great array of restaurants, and if there’s one thing we need to do right now amid this coronavirus craziness it is to support our local businesses and order some takeaway.

The Chinchilla News put the call out to you and found out where the best place in the region is to get takeaway, with FoodWorks taking out first place!

Voters pointed to the affordability and range of takeaway food available at FoodWorks as a standout – whit special mentions of the fresh hot chips and delicious chicken wraps.



If you’re feeling peckish head down to FoodWorks on Glasson St and Windmill Rd between 6am and 8pm.

Below is the results of the poll as voted by you:

SUPPORT LOCAL: Best nine places for takeaway in Chinchilla - poll results.