FULL LIST: The best mechanic in the Chinchilla region

BEST OF: We are on the search for Chinchilla's best mechanic.

BEST OF: We are on the search for Chinchilla's best mechanic.

THE Chinchilla and surrounding areas are home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Chinchilla News wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers.

This week, The Chinchilla News have put together a list of the best mechanics in the region from our Facebook page and now it is up to you to pick the winner.

The poll will be open until 9am Friday May 8, and the winner will be announced soon after.

Happy Voting!