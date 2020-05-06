Menu
BEST OF: We are on the search for Chinchilla's best mechanic.
FULL LIST: The best mechanic in the Chinchilla region

Zoe Bell
by
6th May 2020 5:52 PM

THE Chinchilla and surrounding areas are home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Chinchilla News wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers.

This week, The Chinchilla News have put together a list of the best mechanics in the region from our Facebook page and now it is up to you to pick the winner.

The poll will be open until 9am Friday May 8, and the winner will be announced soon after.

Happy Voting!

Reader poll

Who is the best mechanic in the Chinchilla Region?

Someone from your address has already voted.

Current Results

Lex Fairbrother - LMF Mechanical

11%

Jarred Osburn - JKO Mechanical

11%

Kyle Streten - Kbs

5%

Jake Jenyns - Western Downs Mechanical

0%

Peter - Miles Auto Parts

0%

Nick Manolis - NZR mechanical

29%

Stan Schwerin

41%

This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

best of series chinchilla local mechanics

