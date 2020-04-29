Menu
BEST OF: Vote now for the best home baker in the Chinchilla Area.
News

FULL LIST: The best home bakers in the Chinchilla region

Zoe Bell
by
29th Apr 2020 2:00 PM

THE Chinchilla and surrounding areas are home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Chinchilla News wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers.

This week, The Chinchilla News have put together a list of the best home bakers in the region from our Facebook page and now it is up to you to pick the winner.

The poll will be open until 9am Friday May 1, and the winner will be announced soon after.

Happy Voting!

 

Reader poll

Who is the best baker in the Chinchilla Region?

