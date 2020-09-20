FULL LIST: 30 roads in Western Downs, set for upgrade

THE Western Downs Regional Council is on the Road to Recovery with $635,660 granted in federal funding, to go towards road maintenance.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said local road maintenance will receive the boost, thanks to a funding injection through the Federal Government’s Roads to Recovery Program.

“This funding will allow the Western Downs Regional Council to progress a number of high-priority projects, using local knowledge to deliver the best local roads,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Works include upgrades to key thoroughfares and local roads in the region, which will help to get locals home sooner and safer.

“Apart from increased safety, drivers are going to be travelling on smoother, more reliable roads and that’s all part of building up efficiency across the region.

“The Roads to Recovery Program is a local and federal partnership that improves road networks and delivers real and tangible benefits to local communities.

“We are investing in infrastructure nationwide in order to lay the foundations for economic recovery on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Australian Government is set to deliver over $77.2 million to 234 local government authorities nationwide for safer and better-maintained roads.

Works in the Western Downs region include: