Fugitive’s mum will have her day in court

Elizabeth Anne Turner, mother of Mackay business-turned-fugitive Markis Scott Turner, leaves Mackay Magistrates Court after she was committed to the District Court on charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony. Photo: Janessa Ekert

Elizabeth Anne Turner, mother of Mackay business-turned-fugitive Markis Scott Turner, leaves Mackay Magistrates Court after she was committed to the District Court on charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony. Photo: Janessa Ekert

THE trial for a mother accused of helping her millionaire-turned-fugitive son flee the country ahead of his cocaine smuggling case will begin next week.

Elizabeth Anne Turner is charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice between July 1, 2013 and September 15, 2017 and providing false testimony to the Supreme Court of Queensland.

Mrs Turner was arrested by Australian Federal Police in June last year.

Markis Scott Turner left Australia ahead of his drug smuggling and trafficking trial in the Mackay Supreme Court.

More stories:

Mackay Regional Council staffer arrested for trafficking

'Ice mum' in secret CCC 'Star Chamber' grilling

Her son, former Mackay mining businessman Markis Scott Turner, is accused of being a major player in a multimillion-dollar cocaine syndicate.

It is alleged he imported more than 71 kilograms of cocaine from South America into Australia after the AFP seized barrels of hydraulic oil reportedly containing drugs at Mackay railway yards.

He was arrested in May 2011 and the trial was due to start in Mackay Supreme Court in September 2015.

Markis Scott Turner was arrested in the Philippines.

More stories:

ROAD RAGE: 'Get out of the car, I'll kill you b****'

Ice trafficker avoids serious violent offender label

Mr Turner, who was on supreme court bail, last reported to police about 6.30am on August 14 that year and disappeared until his capture two years later in 2017 in the Philippines where he remains in custody awaiting extradition.

It is alleged Mrs Turner bought and prepared a yacht so her son could abscond from Australia ahead of his drug smuggling and trafficking trial.

Elizabeth Anne Turner. Photo: Janessa Ekert

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

Mrs Turner is also charged with deliberately misleading judicial proceedings by telling the Brisbane Supreme Court she had not been in contact with her son for several weeks and believed he had taken his own life on April 21, 2016.

She has previously denied the charges although no formal please have been entered.

Her case in Mackay District Court is listed to begin next week.