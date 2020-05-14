Menu
Ricardo Barbaro has been arrested after the death of Ellie Price.
Crime

Fugitive Barbaro arrested in Sydney over young mum’s death

by Staff writers
14th May 2020 9:01 AM
Fugitive Ricardo Barbaro has been arrested in Sydney in the early hours of this morning over the death of Ellie Price.

Detectives arrested the 33-year-old in the western suburb of Wentworth Point at 12.15am, NSW Police confirmed.

The arrest follows an extensive search since the discovery of Ms Price's body at her South Melbourne home on May 4.

Victorian detectives will now travel to NSW to apply for the man's extradition to Melbourne.

Ms Price, 26, has been remembered as a dedicated mum who "lived" for her four-year-old son Mostafa.

Prior to her death, Ms Price allegedly told her mother that her boyfriend, Mr Barbaro, had bashed her, leaving her in hospital.

A nationwide manhunt for Mr Barbaro - whose extended family include mafia, gangsters, and an outlaw bikie member - was launched last week.

Queensland was a key area of focus because of Mr Barbaro's family links on the Gold Coast.

Ms Price's body will be repatriated to her home state of Tasmania, where she will be laid to rest.

