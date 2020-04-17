Fuel too expensive: When Chinchilla can expect price drop

PRICE DROP: Prices may be higher than expected at the moment for local residents but RACQ say they expected to fall.

RESIDENTS of Chinchilla and Miles have been wondering when they will see more significant relief at the petrol bowser after unleaded petrol in Brisbane, and Toowoomba drops to below 100 cents a litre.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith confirmed that prices in the two towns are about 20 cents per litre higher than they would expect and diesel prices are five to 15 cents above expected.

Despite prices being high, RACQ expects unleaded prices will continue to fall, and in the next six weeks, they are hoping residents can fill up their thanks for close to 100cpl.

“It’s unlikely that prices would fall below 100cpl, but given the recent falls in the oil price, Singapore prices and Brisbane Terminal Gate Prices, unleaded prices should fall into the 100 to 110cpl range,” she said.

“Diesel prices should continue to fall in the next six weeks as well, to around 120cpl.”

According to RACQ, the average fuel price for unleaded petrol in Chinchilla has dropped by 30 cents over the six weeks.

As of March 1, the average unleaded fuel price in Chinchilla was 151.9cpl, and yesterday the was 121.9cpl.

For diesel, it has dropped by 18cpl from an average price of 150.6cpl on March 1, to 132.6cpl yesterday.

Unleaded in Miles has dropped by 13.6cpl with the average price being 132.9cpl on March 1, to 119.3cpl recorded yesterday.

There has also been a drop of 7.6cpl for diesel, registering a price of 136.1cpl on March 1, to 128.5cpl yesterday.

The drop in prices is due to the demand caused by COVID-19, and the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

“Supply of crude still substantially outstrips demand, and oil prices are likely to remain low for many more months,” Ms Smith said.

“While prices are higher than we would’ve hoped, they’re trending down, and we urge fuel companies to continue to drop prices in Miles and Chinchilla.”