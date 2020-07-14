Menu
Frying pan argument ends in man assaulting wife of 44 years

Jessica Lamb
14th Jul 2020 9:15 AM
AN ARGUMENT over a frying pan quickly escalated into a frightening assault when a man broke a chopping board over his wife's head.

The woman had just returned home after a morning of caring for her grandchildren.

It was 12.30pm on June 1, so she decide to make lunch for her husband of 44 years.

The Banora Point man, who has not been named to protect the victim, began to disagree with the victim about a frying pan she was using to prepare lunch.

The 69-year-old picked up a cork board mat and hit his wife in the side of the head, breaking it in half.

The fight moved from the kitchen to the living room where the man pushed his wife into a lounge chair.

She ran outside to their veranda and screamed and left to go to a family member's house.

When police arrived he made full admissions to the assault.

The man pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

He admitted in court to the Magistrate Annette Sinclair he assaulted his wife partly because of an argument the day before.

During sentencing, the court heard the wife's finger was broken in the attack and the man was seeking anger management guidance.

Ms Sinclair convicted and sentenced him to a community corrections order for 12 months.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

