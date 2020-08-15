Frustration as CommBank services down

Commonwealth Bank is getting bombarded with angry messages from customers on social media who are unable to access its online services.

Commonwealth Bank is getting bombarded with angry messages from customers on social media who are unable to access its online services.

Angry Commonwealth Bank customers have been left unable to access their money on a Friday night because online services are down.

The bank's social media pages are being flooded with complaints from people unable to login to their online banking.

There are some reports people can't use their bank cards either.

"I had to pay for my food. I'm in Victoria we are in curfew. It's already 7:35pm. I cannot pay. I can't use ATM, what should I do. If I can't get food my girlfriend is gonna kill me or if I stay here I'll get a $1652 fine for breaching curfew rules," one man tweeted to CommBank.

READ MORE: What you need to earn to be 'average'

READ MORE: CBA predicts house prices 'to drop 10 per cent'

The Commonwealth Bank error notice people are getting.

Another wrote: "Curfew here in Victoria starts in 30 mins and I have no way to pay for food nor have any food in the fridge... Omg this is not good!!!"

One woman took to Facebook saying: "This is just embarrassing. I'm sitting out the front of the supermarket waiting for the phone or app.. I can't feed my kids because I'm trying to and can't transfer MY MONEY FROM MY ACCOUNT.. Get it together."

CommBank said it was aware some customers were having difficulties accessing their services.

"We are urgently investigating and apologise for the inconvenience to your Friday evening," they said on Twitter.

"We will continue to update you."

Friday evening / heavy rain / pregnant wife and a toddler on car / walking back and forth between a shop and car isn’t a joke !! It was chaos and nothing worked card/phone/mobile app; finally had to call a friend who had cash who helped me #cba — BelmoreBoy (@kadaikutti) August 14, 2020

The bank provided an update at 8pm to say services were starting to return to normal as they urgently work to resolve the issue.

"Services are returning to normal and we continue to monitor the situation," a spokeswoman said.

"We apologise to all our customers affected by this interruption on a Friday evening."

Anyone still have issues is being advised to contact the bank.

Originally published as Frustration as CommBank services down