Frustrated Warwick mum assaults child’s ‘bully’

A WARWICK mum who endured seeing her special needs son subjected to prolonged bullying by his schoolmates was charged with assault after taking matters into her own hands.

The 44-year-old woman said a physical attack on her son was the catalyst to the decision to stop her car and approach a 13-year-old boy on June 11.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the woman, who is not named to protect the identity of the children involved, verbally abused the boy and called him names.

Sgt Wiggan said she at one point grabbed the boy by the face and asked "are you listening to me? Are you paying attention?"

The Warwick Magistrates Court hear the woman made the decision to approach the boy after her son was physically attacked days earlier.

Lawyer Nathan Bouchier told the court the woman's partner found the young boy on the ground and saw a group of boys, including the complainant child, running away.

Mr Bouchier said the incident was the latest in a "long history" of bullying to which the boy was subjected.

"She had attempted to speak to the people involved, including the complainant, in a nice way but it doesn't seem to have had any effect," Mr Bouchier said.

Character references provided to the court stated the behaviour by the mother was "out of character" and the result of the significant stress of the bullying of her child.

Magistrate Julian Noud acknowledged the "genuine remorse" of the woman, who was visibly upset during her appearance.

"While I fully appreciate your offending has occurred in extreme frustration and concern for your own child, your actions that day cannot be tolerated and border on being vengeful or spiteful actions by you.

"I have no doubt you are ashamed of your actions and I can see that in your appearance in court today."

The woman pleaded guilty to common assault and was placed on a $500 good behaviour bond.

No conviction was recorded.