Matt LeBlanc (right) has shared a story from his time playing Joey Tribbiani on Friends.
Friends star’s ‘weird’ peak-fame experience

by Nate Day
6th Apr 2020 5:56 PM

When Friends was airing on television, Matt LeBlanc was one of the biggest names in Hollywood - but with that fame came a few odd experiences.

In a prerecorded visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, LeBlanc, 52, recounted one of the "weird things" that happened to him while he was starring in the hit sitcom.

"It was during the week, it was during the afternoon, I happened to be flipping channels and I was watching the news," the actor began. "For some reason, they had a split screen on the TV, six (sections) … Each was a live shot of each of one our houses, like a helicopter shot."

Friends cast members Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox. Picture: Courtesy: Everett Collection


LeBlanc said he paused and watched for a moment despite there being "no information, no news, really" before he noticed something.

"I remember looking close at my house and thinking, 'sh*t I need a new roof'," LeBlanc revealed. "So, the helicopter flies away, I get the ladder out and go up there."

The actor also discussed how Friends had managed to maintain its popularity since the sitcom ended in 2004.

LeBlanc as Joey.

 

"It's funny now, it felt really huge (at the time) but the way things are now with social media and streaming and your ability to binge-watch something - they had VCRs back then … Nobody could figure out how to tape a show," LeBlanc recalled. "But now, it feels, somehow, just as relevant now as it did back then."

LeBlanc said seeing himself in Friends was "funny" because the stars have all aged.

"It's on TV and you think, 'God, look, so young'," he said, admitting he no longer looked like he did back then.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

The actor in 2016. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

