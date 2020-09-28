The partner of a man who perished in a house fire has paid tribute to her 'best friend'.

Truck driver Michael Luck, 62, perished in the blaze, which ripped through a two-storey Woodridge property early on Sunday.

Mr Luck, who was due to start work at a Logan truck firm at 3am on Sunday, was trapped in the house.

Michael Luck, who was described by his partner Agnieszka Alojza Ryfka as kind and selfless.



He was also known for his sense of humour and had been hailed as "the friendly truckie", who loved a cold Bundaberg Rum and a round of golf when he was interviewed by trucking bible Big Rigs in 2014.

"I haven't played for a while and will try and do it soon," he said.

He said his Volvo truck was generally reliable but it "did have its moments".

Mr Luck's partner and the owner of the property Agnieszka Alojza Ryfka was being consoled by her daughter Rachel Miller, who lives in nearby Shannon St.

The burned house in Woodridge where a friendly truckie died on Sunday.



A grieving Ms Ryfka said she would miss her "best friend for the rest of my life".

"I loved him. We all loved him. He was beautiful, kind-hearted and a selfless man who worked hard.

"That's all you need to write."

Neighbours watched as the house went up in flames in the early hours of Sunday, when truckie Michael Luck died.



It took firefighters more than five hours to extinguish the blaze and Mr Luck's body was not found until the charred ashes of the house had cooled down.

The cause of the fire was still unknown and police said forensic teams were still sifting through the rubble on Monday.

Neighbours, who had crowded into the street as three fire trucks and police battled to bring the blaze under control on Sunday, said the house had been cluttered.

Those helping the family said two cats and two dogs also perished in the blaze.

Originally published as 'Friendly truckie' perishes in house fire