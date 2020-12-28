FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of six Dalby teens exposed

IN COURT: These are some of the young people who faced Dalby court in 2020. Picture: Facebook

IN COURT: These are some of the young people who faced Dalby court in 2020. Picture: Facebook

From throwing a gargoyle at a car window to leading police on a wild pursuit, plenty of Dalby teenagers found themselves in trouble with the law in 2020.

Here is a list of some of the young offenders who appeared in Dalby Magistrates Court this year, and the consequences they’ve faced.

CONVICTED AND NOT CONVICTED



Alleged drug trafficking teen throws gargoyle at car window

Cameron Paul Egan. Picture: Facebook

AN ALLEGED drug trafficking teen fled “underground” from police and racked up more than a dozen breaches of bail after he threw a gargoyle ornament at the car of his ex-partner and her mother.

Cameron Paul Egan cut a remorseful figure sitting in the dock of Dalby Magistrates Court after spending three days in police custody.

The 19-year-old faced court charged with breaching his bail 19 times over a nine month period, and wilful damage domestic violence.

Egan pleaded guilty for all charges, and was dealt with by way of fines.

For the breach of bail offences he received a fine of $1,800 with a conviction recorded.

For wilful damage he was fined $400, with no conviction recorded.

NOT CONVICTED



POLICE CHASE: Warwick prefect’s desperate bolt from cops

Kate Nicole Ross Wild.

A FORMER top student at an elite Warwick school found herself fleeing police and leading them on a wild chase through backyards in Dalby, a court has heard.

Kate Nicole Ross Wild, 19, fronted Dalby Magistrates Court for her antics on March 22, when at 2.05am she was directed by police to pull over the black Holden Commodore she was driving on Pratten St.

According to police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana, police activated emergency lights when Ross Wild pulled onto Roche Street, exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

Ross Wild pleaded guilty to two counts of trespass and obstruct police officer.

She was fined $300, and no conviction was recorded.

Red shoes the key to identify 19yo Dalby drug dealer

Owen Jones supplied drugs on ten different occasions. Picture: Facebook

OWEN Steven Michael Jones’ criminal history is off to a flying start at just 19-years-old after he was found to have supplied drugs to the Dalby community on ten different occasions, among a string of other serious offences.

Jones pleaded guilty to ten counts of supplying dangerous drugs, two counts of failure to appear in accordance with an undertaking, contravening the direction or requirement of police, and entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.

Magistrate Roger Stark sentenced him to six months probation for all offences except the contravene direction for which he was fined $100.

No convictions were recorded.

Teenager leaves friend in hospital after punch

Billy Heyze. Picture: Facebook

18-YEAR-OLD Billy Jack Heyze left a Dalby boy needing serious medical attention after punching him after a drunken night out.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady told the court that the victim was walking home with his friends around 1am on February 1, when they ran into Heyze on Drayton St.

“As the victim approached the defendant, he stuck out his hand to greet the defendant,” Sgt Brady said.

“The defendant punched the victim in his left eye resulting in him to fall back onto the road.

“The victim was transported to Dalby Hospital to receive urgent medical attention.”

Heyze pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was fined $1600.

No conviction was recorded.

Dalby teen celebrates 19th birthday with arrest

Cedella Gaye Lena Ruth Noter. Picture: Facebook

A Dalby teen was arrested at her 19th birthday party after she continued to swear at and obstruct police near a popular pub.

Cedella Gaye Lena Ruth Noter, 19, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 charged with public nuisance and obstructing police following her birthday festivities this year.

Noter pleaded guilty and was fined $400, and given 40 hours unpaid community service.

No convictions were recorded.

Shirtless Dalby teen’s drunken outburst outside party

Brodie Kyle Mordaunt. Picture: Facebook

A shirtless Dalby teen who accused partygoers of stealing his alcohol before pushing the host of the party to the ground has faced court.

Brodie Kyle Mordaunt,19, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15, charged with public nuisance following his alcohol fuelled outburst on November 21.

Mordaunt pleaded guilty and was given six months probation.

No conviction was recorded.

