Former Channel 7 presenter Andrew O'Keefe has been hit with a more serious assault charge against his ex-partner.

The game show host was originally charged with assaulting Dr Orly Lavee just before 1pm at an apartment in Randwick on January 31.

Mr O'Keefe, 49, was arrested on a nearby street about 3.30am before being taken to a Maroubra police station and charged with common assault.

Dr Orly Lavee and Andrew O’Keefe in 2019.

The Waverley Court on Tuesday heard two fresh charges have been laid against O'Keefe, who is still an inpatient at a Sydney rehab centre - a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault.

He is accused of assaulting Dr Lavee causing bodily harm between 11.56pm on January 30 and 12.16am on January 31, at the same Randwick apartment.

O’Keefe remains in a mental health facility.

The further common assault charge was allegedly laid after an altercation in Kangaroo Valley on January 20, between 6.30am and 6.45am.

Waverley magistrate Ross Hudson told the court the 49-year-old had not entered a plea to the charges.

The court heard negotiations were continuing with the prosecutors and Mr O'Keefe's lawyers about whether the charges would be dismissed under the Mental Health Act.

The case was adjourned for a one-hour hearing on June 25, where reports from doctors would be tendered.

Mr O'Keefe cannot contact or approach Dr Lavee unless through a lawyer, as part of an interim apprehended violence order.

Originally published as Fresh DV charges laid on Andrew O'Keefe