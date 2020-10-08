Fresh charges for embattled lawyer

Criminal lawyer Shaune Irving has been hit with fresh charges by the CCC as part of a probe into fraud and money laundering in Brisbane legal circles.

Criminal lawyer Shaune Irving has been hit with fresh charges by the CCC as part of a probe into fraud and money laundering in Brisbane legal circles.

Embattled criminal lawyer Shaune Irving has been hit with fresh charges by the Crime and Corruption Commission as part of a probe into fraud and money laundering in Brisbane legal circles.

Irving, who was recently linked to a court case involving an alleged drug dealing bikie associate, has now been charged with 10 counts of fraud, two counts of money laundering and four counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

"The man was previously charged by the CCC in March 2020 with four offences and in April 2020 with three offences," a statement released by the CCC said.

"The previous charges remain before the courts.

"As the investigation remains ongoing and this matter is now before the court, it is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."

Irving, who previously worked for high profile Gold Coast firm Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, was charged in March with perjury and three counts of making a false verified statement.

Investigators alleged he lied when he stated his ex-girlfriend was driving his Mercedes-Benz when it was booked for speeding.

Lawyer Shaune Irving leaving the Brisbane Watch House earlier this year. Picture: Kay Dibben

A month later he was charged with two counts of perjury and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Late last month, the Brisbane Magistrates Court heard Irving had been picked up on a listening device in his car talking about pocketing cash payments and sourcing cocaine from a bikie associate.

Ben Alexander Townson, an alleged Comanchero associate, was charged with unlawfully supplying a dangerous drug and money laundering after the CCC investigation into Irving picked him up on the listening device.

During an unsuccessful bail application by Townson, police told the court Townson had allegedly supplied cocaine to Irving so strong it could "make you vomit" and had made cash payments to the lawyer.

"The defendant (Townson) is linked to the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang," the court was told.

The court heard the CCC started investigating Irving and MMA Lawyers in August last year.

Several months later, surveillance officers spotted Townson visiting Irving at his office.

Later that day, the listening device in Irving's car caught him speaking to a friend about cocaine, it was alleged in court.

"Potentially on your first one (it) makes you vomit, it is not cut down, it is not cut down," Irving said.

Irving was also alleged to have accepted a cash payment from Townson at his office, with the lawyer recorded as saying he had $37,000 in his car.

The court heard in one intercepted phone call, an unnamed person told Irving that "anyone like Benny Townson don't give a f--k about these trust accounts".

"We're doing what every tradie (does) but we are doing it on a corporatised scale," the person said.

The CCC alleged Irving sent a friend a video of $6000 cash. The friend responded by asking whether the cash was for his pocket or his trust account, with Irving allegedly replying: "for my pocket brother."

Both Irving and Townson have previously indicated they would fight the charges against them.

Originally published as Fresh charges for embattled lawyer