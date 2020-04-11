Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fifty crew members aboard France's sole aircraft carrier have tested positive for COVID-19.
Fifty crew members aboard France's sole aircraft carrier have tested positive for COVID-19.
Health

French navy ship reports 50 virus cases

11th Apr 2020 7:22 AM

Fifty crew members aboard France's sole aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, have tested positive for the new coronavirus and parts of the ship have been put in lockdown

An armed forces ministry statement said that three sailors had been evacuated by air to a military hospital in Toulon, southern France, home port of the carrier.

A team equipped to carry out tests for coronavirus infection boarded the vessel on Wednesday just after the armed forces ministry had reported signs of COVID-19 symptoms among 40 crew members.

"The results of 66 tests showed 50 cases of COVID-19 aboard the Charles de Gaulle.

There is no deterioration of the sailors' medical condition at this stage," the ministry said.

The aircraft carrier, which is equipped with its own intensive care facilities, has 1,760 personnel on board.

The nuclear-powered carrier, which had most recently been taking part in exercises with northern European navies in the Baltic Sea, is continuing its journey to Toulon, where it is due to dock in the coming days.

"While awaiting the early return of the aircraft carrier in Toulon ... extra measures aimed at protecting the crew and containing the spread of the virus have been put in place," the ministry added, adding that all crew members must now wear face masks.

Originally published as French navy ship reports 50 virus cases

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Union calls for job security for CS Energy cleaners

        premium_icon Union calls for job security for CS Energy cleaners

        News CFMEU is fighting for the rights of cleaners putting their safety at risk ensuring CS Energy facilities are COVID-19 free.

        Car stolen from Chinchilla home after break-and-enter

        premium_icon Car stolen from Chinchilla home after break-and-enter

        News POLICE are asking community members to come forward with information after a number...

        How south west police will be monitoring non-essential travel

        premium_icon How south west police will be monitoring non-essential...

        News THIS is how southwest police will be regulating non-essential travel and social...

        Chinchilla firearm dealer fights for farmers livelihood

        premium_icon Chinchilla firearm dealer fights for farmers livelihood

        News One Chinchilla business was closed one day and preparing to lay off staff and the...