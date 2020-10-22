FREE WORKSHOPS: Helping families build resilience

SUPPORT; Free workshop for Western Downs residents will help families build resilience and create positive relationships. Pic: Supplied

SUPPORT; Free workshop for Western Downs residents will help families build resilience and create positive relationships. Pic: Supplied

A FREE resilience building community workshop for students, parents, carers and families is being offered to Western Downs Regional Council residents on Thursday, October 22 at 7.30pm.

Held by anti-bullying organisation Dolly’s Dream, The Peace of Wellbeing is a 60-minute interactive Zoom workshop which explores the key values of resilience, gratitude and empathy and the vital role they play in preparing us to overcome challenges.

It aims to empower participants with supportive skills and strategies.

Head of Dolly’s Dream, Brad Langoulant, said families will walk away from this workshop with a strong understanding of how to build positive relationships and great community spirit.

“You’ll learn tips and tricks and how to incorporate them into everyday life,” he said.

The Muster workshops are being offered in 10 high priority regions across drought-affected areas.

They help to ensure children and young people are better equipped with resilience skills, as well as increase the capacity of Western Downs residents to more effectively respond to adversity and bullying.

The workshops also aim to equip parents and carers with more information, support and practical tools to identify signs of bullying and social exclusion.

To register, go to Dolly’s Dream Facebook page.