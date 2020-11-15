FREE: Webinar to support rural communities with isolation

SUPPORT: Australia’s largest rural charity is inviting farmers and rural residents across the country to attend this month’s edition of the popular “On the Couch” webinar series. Pic: Supplied

RURAL Aid is offering free support and guidance to farmers and members of the rural community who may be experiencing isolation.

During National Psychology Week, Australia’s largest rural charity is inviting rural residents across the country to attend this month’s edition of the popular “On the Couch” webinar series.

Hosted each month by one of Rural Aid’s specialist counsellors, this month’s edition focuses on the topics of isolation, loneliness and being alone.

Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said that the challenges of living a solo life are common in the agricultural sector and in rural communities.

“There is a distinction between loneliness and being alone, and it’s important to note that many people choose isolation,” Mr Warlters said.

“Solo living is common in our remote and rural communities, but loneliness needs to be managed.

“In next week’s webinar we’ll look at the ‘why’ and ‘when’ of loneliness and how to create the best of both worlds.”

Counsellor Gary Bentley will host the webinar which will be held at 6pm AEDT, and 5pm AEST on Wednesday, November 18.

“There are times in our lives when we crave isolation, times when we want to remove ourselves from society, and times when we want to close the door and keep the world at bay - ‘me time’ is important,” Mr Bentley said.

“We can use ‘me time’ to reassess and regroup, recharge our emotional resources and refresh our spiritual strength.

“The problem is that isolation can become a prison of our own creation and can interfere with perspective altering the way we view our lives and the people around us.

“The answer lies in balance and determining when isolation can tip over from self-protection to self-harm, when something that can be good for us becomes destructive.”

It is important to note, attendance and comments made using the chat functionality of the webinar is strictly private and confidential.

All members of rural communities are welcome to attend - register HERE to attend the webinar.