Bouquet toilet paper by Brisbane manufacturer Merino
Travel

‘Free toilet paper with every booking’

by Greg Stolz
5th Mar 2020 4:05 PM
A GOLD Coast resort has moved to cheekily cash in on the coronavirus crisis, offering 'free toilet paper with every booking'.

As panic-buying shoppers clear supermarket shelves of toilet paper amid the crisis, the Paradise Resort in Surfers Paradise has joined other tourism operators in launching a campaign to encourage Aussies to holiday at home.

 

The shelves of many super markets in Brisbane are running low on toilet paper, tissues and hand sanitisers due to panic buying caused by coronavirus. AAP Image/Richard Goslingg
The popular family resort, owned by colourful Sydney hotel baron and cosmetic surgeon Dr Jerry Schwartz, is offering holiday-makers a 40 per cent discount off three-night stays - and free toilet paper.

"Check in at Paradise Resort where your room is serviced daily and toilet paper is included so you can sit back, relax and enjoy a Corona in PARADISE!" an email sent out to prospective guests on Thursday reads.

The cheeky ad comes a week after Dr Schwarz took possession of the resort after buying it for $43 million from administrators late last year.

 

The shelves of many super markets in Brisbane are running low on toilet paper, tissues and hand sanitisers due to panic buying caused by the coronavirus. Photo of Nathalie Agirre taken at Coles New Farm. 4th March 2020 Brisbane AAP Image/Richard Gosling
In an interview last week as he visited the resort with his family, Dr Schwartz said the coronavirus would benefit his new hotel as more Australians opted to holiday at home.

"I think Surfers Paradise will not be that affected because it is regional and the playground of Australia," said Dr Schwartz, who also owns the Hilton Hotel in Surfers.

"If anything it will benefit because people thinking of going overseas will say: where will we go that is safe?

"You can't take your kids to Fiji or Bali. This is not only the next best thing but at least now people will realise what great venues we have in our own country."

Dr Schwartz also announced a $12 million upgrade of the 360-room Paradise Resort.

