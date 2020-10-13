Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Protesters waiting for Scott Morrison. Picture: Josh Woning
Protesters waiting for Scott Morrison. Picture: Josh Woning
Politics

‘Free the refugees’: Protesters come for PM again

by Sophie Chirgwin, Michael Wray
13th Oct 2020 1:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Protesters have crowded the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre where Scott Morrison is due to visit today.

The Prime Minister is expected to join LNP leader Deb Frecklington today for a Leaders Lunch along with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Deputy LNP Leader Tim Mander.

Refugee Solidarity Meanjin, who yesterday took responsibility for ambushing and vandalising Mr Morrison's car at UQ, have filmed themselves live on Facebook with flags and megaphones.

The protesters are chanting "free the refugees" in reference to the 120 refugees that have been detained in the Kangaroo Point Hotel.

There is also a strong union presence surrounding the entrance led by the ETU and United Workers.

ETU boss Peter Ong has been leading anti-LNP chants from the crowd of about 150 waving posters attacking the scaling back of JobKeeper.

Other signs say to "put the LNP last" while they are chanting "no to job cuts".

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks refugees scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RSL drinks landed man in the back of a cop car

        Premium Content RSL drinks landed man in the back of a cop car

        News WHEN Chinchilla police pulled over a middle-aged man leaving the RSL they got more than they bargained for.

        ARRESTED: Chinchilla man assaults security guard at pub

        Premium Content ARRESTED: Chinchilla man assaults security guard at pub

        News A CHINCHILLA man was arrested on multiple charges after getting violent at a...

        Water bombing aircraft tasked to battle fire near Dalby

        Premium Content Water bombing aircraft tasked to battle fire near Dalby

        News MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews and air support are fighting...

        INCOMING: Storm rolling across the Western Downs

        Premium Content INCOMING: Storm rolling across the Western Downs

        News GRAB the clothes off the line, a thunderstorm is rolling closer to Chinchilla and...