FREE: Severe weather warning for Western Downs, southwest

THUNDER STRUCK: Storms are expected in Toowoomba later this week.

THUNDER STRUCK: Storms are expected in Toowoomba later this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the Darling Downs and southwest Queensland, with heavy rain expected to hit major towns like Dalby, Chinchilla, Roma, and Charleville.

Forecaster Matt Marshall said there's already been a build-up of rain on the Darling Downs today.

He said from late Monday, March 22 and early Tuesday, there will be six hour rain totalling 50-70mm.

"Some areas will be heavier than that," Mr Marshall said.

"It's a west to east moving system."

The wet weather will build up around Charleville and move east towards Roma, Dalby, and then on to southeast Queensland.

He said residents should follow SES advice and keep up to date with BOM's 24-hour updates.

"Don't drive through or go through flood waters," Mr Marshall said.

"Keep an eye on any warnings that we do issue into this afternoon and tonight."

BOM is predicting possible flash flooding in the far southwest and eastern Darling Downs.