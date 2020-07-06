Menu
SUPPORT: Origin is supporting the wellbeing of regional Queensland communities. Pic: Liana Turner
Free mental health support for small regional businesses

Peta McEachern
6th Jul 2020 2:59 PM
SMALL business owners in the Western Downs and Maranoa region will have free access to health and wellbeing services thanks to Origin Energy’s Regional Assist Program.

Origin is sponsoring the program so small businesses and their employees can gain vital support needed during these challenging times as drought and coronavirus hardships continue to affect regional Queenslanders.

Origin’s Executive General Manager of Integrated Gas, Mark Schubert said he’s proud of the way Origin continues to support the Western Downs community in times of need.

“We are proud to be launching the Origin Regional Assist Program to promote the wellbeing of the regional Queensland communities where we operate,” Mr Schubert said.

“We know our communities are facing challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated economic impacts and the continued drought.

“Providing access to specialised support services is one way that Origin can play our part in supporting regional communities.”

Small business owners who are members of local Chambers of Commerce and Business in the Western Downs and Maranoa regions will now be able to access counselling services at no cost for themselves and their employees.

The program is being delivered by Converge International, the provider of Origin’s Employee Assistance Program, and will include access to a range of counselling services, including mental health, financial and relationship support.

Origin will continue to sponsor this service for the rest of 2020.

For information on how to access the Regional Assist Program, small business owners and their employees in the Maranoa and Western Downs regions should contact their nominated Council Chamber representative.

