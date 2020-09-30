EVERY Queenslander under the age of 18 would have one of their club sport registration fees covered by the State Government each year under a $500 million plan by the Queensland Greens.

And the Government would pay the costs directly to clubs so families don't have to be reimbursed.

The Greens also want to give parents $150 vouchers to buy sports equipment while every club would be eligible to apply for a $10,000 grant to help upgrade facilities and recover from COVID-19.

The half a billion dollar plan would be achievable through the Greens' proposed 0.05 per cent levy on the big five banks.

Greens MP Michael Berkman, Parliament House, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Greens MP Michael Berkman said the average cost of a season of club sport was $775 per year, which means a family with three children could end up paying more than $2,000.

"A footy club can be the heart and soul of a community and it's a tragedy that kids and families miss out because they can't afford the fees," he said.

"It should be a right for every Queensland kid to play organised sport, regardless of their parents' ability to pay."

Mr Berkman said organised sport was crucial for children to get fit, make friends and learn new life skills.

"Our plan will transform hundreds of thousands of children's lives for the better, save families thousands of dollars a year, and inject hundreds of millions of dollars into communities across Queensland at a time when they desperately need it," he said.

Originally published as Free kids' club sport under new proposal