Free help for Western Downs residents with land access issues

WESTERN Downs and Maranoa residents dealing with land access issues will have the opportunity to seek free, independent help this November when the Land Access Ombudsman (LAO) continues their pop-up office program in Dalby, Roma, and Chinchilla.

Appointments are available with the LAO’s dispute resolution team in Dalby on November 16, Roma on November 17, and Chinchilla on November 18.

Land Access Ombudsman, Jane Pires said that the LAO pop-up offices provide on the ground access to our service for landholders, resource authority employees and related professionals.

“It’s an opportunity to seek support about resolving a dispute or simply ask questions about a matter,” she said.

“Our LAO dispute resolution team provide an independent and trustworthy avenue for resolving disputes between landholders and resource companies over alleged breaches of Conduct and Compensation or Make Good Agreements.

“The team are on the ground in the community because we are committed to making sure that people get the help they need.

“We’ll work through your issues to determine if we can take it from there, or if there’s another place better suited to assist you – even if that’s a government department, the Land Court or the Gas fields Commission, we’ll make sure you’ll get where you need to go.

“No running in circles or repeating yourself.”

Those who aren’t sure if the Land Access Ombudsman can help with their dispute are encouraged to reach out while the team are in town and talk through their situation.

“We are coming to you, so we can meet face-to-face, look at the problems at hand and do our best to start resolving your issues or connect you with someone else who can,” Ms Pires said.

All meetings will have COVID-safe measures in place, including a limit of four people in the room at a time to meet social distancing requirements.

Appointments that require more than two people in attendance (e.g. landholders wishing to have their lawyer, or an advocate accompany them) should contact the LAO to arrange an alternate meeting at a COVID safe venue.

The LAO pop-up offices will be located at local community centres with full details available online through the event page on the LAO website.

To book an appointment visit the LAO online at https://www.lao.org.au/publications/events email enquiries@lao.org.au or call 1800 717 550.

For information about the Land Access Ombudsman or support and services for Queenslanders experiencing land access disputes visit www.lao.org.au