Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FREE WORKSHOP: Western Downs businesses looking to up their game in 2021 can now access free workshops. Pic: Supplied
FREE WORKSHOP: Western Downs businesses looking to up their game in 2021 can now access free workshops. Pic: Supplied
News

Free help: Businesses looking to up their game in 2021

Peta McEachern
16th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

‘How to Google My Business’ workshops will soon be launching to give businesses across the region the opportunity to learn how to improve their marketing and promotional skills.

The workshops were successfully launched by the Western Downs Regional Council in 2020 and are set to begin in February 2021 to help local businesses boost their online presence.

After attending the free program last year, Tara Newsagency owner and manager Gayle Porter said the experience had been invaluable.

“The free workshop was a huge help and gave me the tools to promote our new website taranews.com.au, which is such an important part of our business, particularly in the COVID-19 environment,” Mrs Porter said.

“Anyone who is looking to improve their business’s online presence should definitely take part.”

Mayor Paul McVeigh said the initiative would help support and grow businesses who were looking to gain a digital edge.

“The Western Downs is home to a wide range of vibrant and dynamic local businesses who contribute greatly to our communities and our economy and Council is committed to supporting them any way we can,” Mayor McVeigh said.

“Digital marketing can be the most cost effective and easy promotional strategy for businesses everywhere so workshops like this will help our locals to maximise vital online tools while giving our region an economic boost.

“We’ve scheduled the workshops to include sessions later in the evening so it’s as convenient as possible for people to come along – and it’s completely free.”

All of the council and chamber of commerce run workshops will be free, but local business owners need to register, and participants are required to bring a laptop or smartphone.

For more information on when and where each session will be held, or to register, click HERE.

buisness chinchilla chamber of commerce and industries inc dalby chamber of commerce free workshop western downs businesses western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Western Downs 2021 Young Citizen of the Year

        Premium Content REVEALED: Western Downs 2021 Young Citizen of the Year

        News Keeping those most vulnerable connected during the pandemic, this young Jandowae man is shaping up to be a powerful community leader after being named Young Regional...

        REVEALED: Western Downs 2021 Citizen of the Year announced

        Premium Content REVEALED: Western Downs 2021 Citizen of the Year announced

        News The incredible and unwavering Marilyn Bidstrup has been named Regional Citizen of...

        Miles mum busted drink driving, lashed out at police

        Premium Content Miles mum busted drink driving, lashed out at police

        Crime Chinchilla court heard a Miles mum became violent after being pulled over by police...

        IN COURT: Woman’s finger cut open after being attacked

        Premium Content IN COURT: Woman’s finger cut open after being attacked

        Crime A Chinchilla woman faced court for assaulting a woman and stealing socks and...