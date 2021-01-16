Free help: Businesses looking to up their game in 2021

FREE WORKSHOP: Western Downs businesses looking to up their game in 2021 can now access free workshops. Pic: Supplied

‘How to Google My Business’ workshops will soon be launching to give businesses across the region the opportunity to learn how to improve their marketing and promotional skills.

The workshops were successfully launched by the Western Downs Regional Council in 2020 and are set to begin in February 2021 to help local businesses boost their online presence.

After attending the free program last year, Tara Newsagency owner and manager Gayle Porter said the experience had been invaluable.

“The free workshop was a huge help and gave me the tools to promote our new website taranews.com.au, which is such an important part of our business, particularly in the COVID-19 environment,” Mrs Porter said.

“Anyone who is looking to improve their business’s online presence should definitely take part.”

Mayor Paul McVeigh said the initiative would help support and grow businesses who were looking to gain a digital edge.

“The Western Downs is home to a wide range of vibrant and dynamic local businesses who contribute greatly to our communities and our economy and Council is committed to supporting them any way we can,” Mayor McVeigh said.

“Digital marketing can be the most cost effective and easy promotional strategy for businesses everywhere so workshops like this will help our locals to maximise vital online tools while giving our region an economic boost.

“We’ve scheduled the workshops to include sessions later in the evening so it’s as convenient as possible for people to come along – and it’s completely free.”

All of the council and chamber of commerce run workshops will be free, but local business owners need to register, and participants are required to bring a laptop or smartphone.

For more information on when and where each session will be held, or to register, click HERE.