Free healthcare clinics for Western Downs women

DARLING Downs Health mobile women’s health nurses are on the road, travelling to our rural locations to provide free and confidential health clinics.

Our mobile women’s health nurses, Barbara Milne, Kathy Anning and Marcia Hunt, offer a range of services include cervical screening tests, breast awareness, sexual health testing and advice for issues such as continence, menopause, family planning, contraception and general wellbeing.

Ms Barbara Milne, who travels west from Dalby, to Taroom in the north, and to Texas in the south, said women are often prioritising the health of others resulting in their own health being sidelined.

“It’s really important for the women in our communities to prioritise their health and wellbeing, and make time for regular check-ups and tests,” Ms Milne said.

Ms Kathy Anning, who covers the southeast region, said the mobile women’s health clinics are an easy, fuss-free way to ensure health tests are up-to-date.

“Our clinics are a great opportunity for women to seek help for anything that is concerning them,” Ms Anning said.

In 2017 changes were made to the cervical screening program, with women now needing a cervical screening test every five years instead of a pap test every two years.

Ms Marcia Hunt, who covers the north east region, said it’s important to get cervical screenings tests when they are due, as they are the best protection against cervical cancer.

“While the test is every five years, we really encourage women to book into our clinics if they have any concerns, or if something doesn’t feel right,” Ms Hunt said.

Upcoming clinics will be held at the following locations:

Dalby Hospital, 8 October and 30 October. Phone 4669 0517

Clifton Medical Centre, 13 October. Phone 4697 3097

Miles Hospital, 14 October. Phone 4628 5600

Kingaroy Hospital, 14 October. Phone 4162 9220

Stanthorpe Hospital, 15 October. Phone 4683 3460

Chinchilla Hospital, 16 October and 19 October. Phone 4662 8888

Esk Hospital, 19 October. Phone 5424 4600

Proston Community Health, 19 October. Phone 4168 9288

Goondiwindi Hospital, 21 October. Phone 4578 2400

yarraman Medical Centre, 22 October. Phone 4163 8388

Oakey Hospital, 28 October. Phone 4691 4888

Inglewood Community Health, 29 October. Phone 4652 0777