Free healthcare clinic for women across the Western Downs

The Darling Downs Health mobile health nurses are on the road and will be travelling to locations across the Western Downs to provide free and confidential health clinics to women.

The women's health nurses, Barbara Milne, Kathy Anning and Marcia Hunt, offer a range of services include cervical screening tests, breast awareness, sexual health testing and advice for issues such as continence, menopause, family planning, contraception and general wellbeing.

Ms Barbara Milne, who travels west from Dalby, to Taroom in the north, and to Texas in the south, said women often prioritise the health of others over the own.

"It's really important for the women in our communities to prioritise their health and wellbeing, and make time for regular check-ups and tests," Ms Milne said.

Ms Kathy Anning, who covers the southeast region, said the mobile women's health clinics are an easy, fuss-free way to ensure health tests are up-to-date.

"Our clinics are a great opportunity for women to seek help for anything that is concerning them," Ms Anning said.

In 2017 changes were made to the cervical screening program, with women now needing a cervical screening test every five years instead of a Pap test every two years.

Ms Marcia Hunt, who covers the north east region, said it's important to get cervical screenings tests when they are due, as they are the best protection against cervical cancer.

"While the test is every five years, we really encourage women to book into our clinics if they have any concerns, or if something doesn't feel right," Ms Hunt said.

Upcoming clinics will be held at the following locations:

•2 and 25 March, Dalby Hospital, phone 4669 0517

•2 March, Wondai Health Service, phone 0408 762 170

•5 and 8 March, Chinchilla Hospital, phone 4662 8888

•11 March, Jandowae Hospital, phone 4668 4555

•15 March, Tara Hospital, phone 4678 7900

•17 March, Miles Hospital, phone 4628 5600

•18 March, Oakey Hospital, phone 4691 4888

For more locations and dates click HERE.