FREE EVENT: Tara Folk Music Festival

FAMILY FUN: DUST off your boots and get ready for a weekend of camping of music – The Tara Folk Music Festival is back on. Photo: Dannika Bonser

FAMILY FUN: DUST off your boots and get ready for a weekend of camping of music – The Tara Folk Music Festival is back on. Photo: Dannika Bonser

AFTER being postponed due to coronavirus restrictions, the Tara Folk Music Festival will be going ahead next month for a fun filled night of music and laughter.

Event organiser Tim Galli, 66, said the community event has been running for seven years, giving inspiring musicians a platform to perform in front of a nonjudgmental and relaxed crowd.

“It’s getting bigger and better every year and unfortunately the coronavirus sort of killed it this year, it should have been in June but we had to cancel,” Mr Galli said.

“It’s a festival for anyone who plays, people who just like music, and to meet other musicians.

“It can be acoustic or plug in, all kinds of music is welcome.

“We also have a poet’s breakfast on Sunday.

“The club has a shed for the Blackboard Concert that’s on Saturday night which is more the main event for the weekend, and there’s a large beer garden with a fire-pit with plenty of seating.

“But really jamming could take place anywhere.”

Mr Galli said it’s a great opportunity for inspiring musicians.

“It’s a family friendly atmosphere, a great place for someone who is learning or is new to music, it’s a very non-threatening environment and there’s a lot of encouragement,” he said.

A musician himself, Mr Galli will be singing and playing guitar over the weekend.

“I’m connected with the Tara Music Group and we do live performances at events, so we will all be performing.

“I’ll probably be doing a solo performance on the Saturday night.”

Details:

When: 14th to 16th of August,

Where: The Wieambilla South Country Club

Cost: Free-entry and free large camping ground

For more information about how to get involved contact Tim Galli on 0428130768