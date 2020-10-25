FREE EVENT: Regional Artists’ Exhibition opening night

EVENT: Western Downs locals are being encouraged to step out and relish in the region's most creative talents, with tickets now available for the Regional Artists' Exhibition opening night on 7 November. Pic: Supplied

EVENT: Western Downs locals are being encouraged to step out and relish in the region's most creative talents, with tickets now available for the Regional Artists' Exhibition opening night on 7 November. Pic: Supplied

WESTERN Downs locals are being encouraged to step out and relish in the region’s most creative talents, with tickets now available for the Regional Artists’ Exhibition opening night on 7 November.

The free COVID-safe event will announce this year’s competition winners and celebrate the opening of the premier artistic showcase, which will feature at Gallery 107 at Dalby over the coming weeks.

Western Downs Regional Council spokeswoman for Community and Cultural Development Councillor Kaye Maguire said the exhibition was a significant event on the region’s annual arts calendar and encouraged the community to get involved.

“The annual Regional Artists’ Exhibition gives our local creatives the opportunity to showcase their talents and explore new ideas which contributes to our active, vibrant communities,” Cr Maguire said.

“This year’s theme Phoenix encouraged our artists to consider the concept of rising from the ashes and rebirth, which is a timely theme given our community’s ongoing resilience in the face of severe weather and the global pandemic.

“We had 34 artists contribute a combined 49 artworks, with the pieces judged by Exhibition Curator and Senior Creative Arts Community Development Officer at the University of Southern Queensland, Dr Margaret Power.

“Dr Power has been hugely impressed by the standard and diversity of entries we have received this year, and I can’t wait to launch this premier event at Gallery 107.”

There are category prizes up for grabs across four categories including painting, works on paper, photography and 3D work, as well as the Young Artist Award and People’s Choice.

The exhibition prize pool totals $3000 this year including People’s Choice, sponsored by Murray’s Art & Framing Toowoomba (providing a $200 voucher) who came on board last year as an ongoing sponsor.

For the first time, the artworks will also be displayed online via a brand new arts platform, to be launched in December.

Spaces are strictly limited, and residents are encouraged to book their tickets early.