FREE EVENT: Hakuna Matata your way into August

THE Western Downs Regional Council is sprinkling a little bit of Disney magic to the Miles and Tara regions with a free community drive-in theatre experience for the whole family to enjoy.

The much-loved revived Disney classic The Lion King will be shown at pop up drive-ins next month, as part of Council’s commitment to supporting active and vibrant communities.

Spokespwoman for community and cultural development Councillor Kaye Maguire said council was excited to bring this exciting new event to the region.

“There’s nothing better than a night at the movies with your friends and family and social distancing has given us the perfect excuse to revive two classics - The Lion King and the Drive-in theatre,” Cr Maguire said.

“Who doesn’t love curling up with a blanket, some popcorn and a night under the stars and we’re thrilled we can bring this experience back to our communities.

“We know coronavirus restrictions has really impacted our local events over recent months, so council is looking at new ways to support residents and offer something fun and family friendly.

“Our upcoming drive-ins not only provide a great outing for the families in our region, but also support buying local by including community groups as vendors whom food and beverages can be purchased from on the night, so don’t forget to bring along some cash to enjoy their yummy goodies.

“We want these events to be as accessible as possible, so all you need to do is show up on the day and settle in for a night of good old-fashioned family fun.



Drive-in details:

Tara;

When: Friday, August 7

Time: Gates open at 5pm & the movie screening starts at 6.30pm

Where: Tara Showgrounds

Miles;

When: Saturday, August 8

Time:: Gates open at 5pm & the movie starts at screening 6pm

Where: Centenary Oval via Edith St



For further information contact Council on 1300 268 624.