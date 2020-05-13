Free consultations available for struggling business owners

HELP IS HERE: Council are offering free consultation sessions.

AS A part of council’s $50 million Recovery Package, businesses are invited to engage in free one-on-one consultations with local service providers, who will coach them through the challenges business owners are currently facing in the COVID era.

Applications are open for the Business Recovery Planning Initiative which aims to provide ‘quick response’ expert assistance to help businesses continue operations through the health crisis and prepare for the future.

Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said the initiative was designed to give businesses an immediate headstart by offering expert guidance in the areas of cash flow planning, risk management, business continuity and possible growth strategies.

“This is about ensuring our businesses have the support they need to emerge through this unprecedented time and continue their important service to our community,” Cr McVeigh said.

“Western Downs businesses will have access to a free consultation session with one of our local accounting and business advisory firms, offering important advice around how to move through this health crisis and have the best chance of recovering from this challenge.

“This commonsense initiative could help provide the knowledge and support a business may need to push through this period of uncertainty and ensure they can continue to employ staff and operate in the Western Downs area.

“To ensure immediate support, applicants will also be notified of the outcome within 10 business days from the date Council receives the completed application.

Mayor McVeigh said the initiative was one of several support programs being rolled out as part of Council’s Recovery Package, with rates rebates, and fees and charges relief also on offer for local businesses to help kickstart the economy.

“Council is also seeking applications for its E-Commerce webinar series which will help businesses expand their online presence, with sessions to take place next month,” he said.

Businesses can apply for the Business Recovery Planning Initiative via Council’s Smarty Grants system: https://wdrc.smartygrants.com.au/BRPI.

For more information about Council’s visit the COVID-19 Recovery Package web page via Council’s website: www.wdrc.qld.gov.au/recovery.