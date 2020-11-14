Free centrelink, Medicare and Child Support coming to Western Downs

SUPPORT: A New Mobile Service Centre will make its debut in the Maranoa this month, providing rural residents a chance to easily access government services. Pic: Supplied

A NEW Mobile Service Centre will make its debut in the Maranoa this month, providing rural residents a chance to easily access government services.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud announced that the Blue Gum service will soon hit the road, to provide tailored Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support assistance to Australia’s rural and regional communities.

Mr Littleproud said Blue Gum will be welcomed by locals as it travels through Maranoa over the coming weeks.

“I encourage you to find out when and where you can access the Mobile Service Centre because it’s a great opportunity meet face-to-face with specialist staff without having to travel further afield,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Staff on board Blue Gum can assist locals with Centrelink claims, Medicare registrations and online services, providing more personalised or intensive support - it’s a great way to find solutions to problems and stay informed about any changes.

“You don’t need an appointment, and it’s free – so anyone who needs help or has a question should visit the team aboard Blue Gum.”

A COVID-safe plan has been implemented for the rollout of Blue Gum to ensure Mobile Service Centres remain safe for all customers and staff.

For more information about the Mobile Service Centres and the upcoming stopping locations, click HERE.

Mobile Service Centre locations:

Chinchilla: Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 November

Miles: Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 November

Tara: Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 November

Surat: Thursday 26 November

Injune: Friday 27 November

Roma: Monday 30 to Wednesday 2 December

Mitchell: Thursday 3 December

Quilpie: Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 December

Cunnamulla: Thursday 10 and Friday 11 December

Dirranbandi: Monday 14 December

St George: Tuesday 15 to Thursday 17 December