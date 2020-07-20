FREE: BreastScreen van coming to Western Downs

HEALTH AND WELLBEING: BreastScreen Queensland's Toowoomba Service Health Promotion Officer Alexandra Robbins-Hill with the mobile van. Pic: Supplied

IN THE battle against cancer, Western Downs women aged in their 50s and above will have access to free breast screens in July and August.

BreastScreen Queensland services are starting to screen across different locations in the Western Downs following a temporary suspension due to COVID-19 concerns.

BreastScreen Queensland is an important early detection service for women, which reduces illness and death from breast cancer.

The free Government health service will be available at the Chinchilla Hospital from August 3, through to August 28.

BreastScreen recommends women aged 50-74 should have their breasts scanned every two years, although woman in their 40s are also eligible for screenings.

Women of all ages should be mindful of the normal look and feel of their breasts, so any changes are noticed early on.

If you do happen to notice any changes BreastScreen Queensland advises to see a doctor immediately.

Breast changes to look out for include:

A new lump or lumpiness, especially if it’s only in one breast

A change in the size and shape of your breast

A change to the nipple, such as crusting, an ulcer, redness or the nipple pulled in

Discharge from your nipple that happens without squeezing the nipple

A change in the skin of the breast such as redness or dimpling or puckered skin

Pain that doesn’t go away

Mobile screening schedule:

Chinchilla – early to late August 2020

Address: Rear of Chinchilla Hospital via Wambo St

Tara – late July 2020

Address: Tara Hospital on Bilton St

Miles – early to mid July 2020

Address: Miles Hospital on Marian St

Wandoan – late June to early July 2020

Address: Henderson Rd behind the Cultural Centre

If you have any questions or concerns, please call your local BreastScreen Queensland service on 13 20 50.

For more information or to book online visit www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus