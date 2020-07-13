FREE AT LAST: Southern visitors waste no time flocking here

WELCOME TO MARYBOROUGH: Sydney tourists Leonie and Chris Ford take in Maryborough during a visit to Queens Park. Photo: Stuart Fast

WELCOME TO MARYBOROUGH: Sydney tourists Leonie and Chris Ford take in Maryborough during a visit to Queens Park. Photo: Stuart Fast

AFTER waiting four months to make it to Queensland, Sydney residents Chris and Leone Ford quickly fell in love with Maryborough's Queens Park.

Mr Ford said finally being allowed to travel was "like being released from jail."

Queensland's borders reopened to all states, except Victoria, at noon on Friday.

The couple crossed into Queensland at Texas and said it took them 50 minutes to cross the border.

Mrs Ford was grateful they didn't have to wait longer at the border before the eight hour drive to Hervey Bay.

The couple spoke to the Chronicle on Sunday and said they wanted to spend a day in the Heritage City while visiting the Coast.

Mrs Ford said the area was beautiful, lovely and warm, and the perfect place to chill out.

It's not just interstate visitors flocking to the Coast.

Plenty of people from Brisbane have been visiting the region.

Brisbane tourists Diana Kolarska and parents Dani and Georgi underneath the fig tree in Queens Park, Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

This included Georgi, Dani and Diana Kolarska who said they were happy to be on holidays, travelling on the Fraser Coast.

"There are so many good spots to see," Mr Kolarska said while visiting Maryborough.

Jessica Evans and Julia Fuglsang, also from Brisbane, visited Maryborough on Sunday.

It was their first visit to the city.

"Even just wandering around is great," Ms Evans said.

"We'll be back soon."