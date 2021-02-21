FREE: 12 major Western Downs stories you missed this week

WRAP UP: These are the top stories that made headlines in the Western Downs this week. Picture: Sam Turner

Western Downs readers have been navigating around Facebook’s recent media ban in an effort to stay informed about local issues and events in the region.

In the wake of this media blackout, the Dalby Herald has compiled a one-stop shop of the top stories making headlines this week in the Western Downs.

INFLUENTIAL: Meet Dalby’s most inspiring business women

Here are the stories of 10 inspiring business women in Dalby. Picture: Sam Turner

Stress, hard work, and perseverance are some of the key aspects of success, according to some of Dalby’s leading business women.

In the lead up to International Women’s Day, the Dalby Herald sat down with some of Dalby’s most influential female business leaders, to chat about their humble beginnings, their trials, tribulations, and their secrets to running a business in the Western Downs.

Shadow ministers blast lack of Western Downs birthing units

Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates, Southport MP Rob Molhoek, and Warrego MP Ann Leahy at Dalby Hospital on February 18, 2021. Picture: Sam Turner

Queensland shadow ministers have called on the State Government to fulfil their promise of an upgraded birthing unit in Chinchilla, after discovering part of the ward is being used as an office.

Member for Mudgeeraba Ros Bates, Member for Southport Rob Molhoek and Member for Warrego Ann Leahy spoke of what they believed were failings by the Palaszczuk government on February 18.

Dalby teen caught supplying meth to her own mum

A teenage Dalby mum’s drug addiction spiralled so far out of control she supplied meth to her own mother, a court has heard.

The woman faced Dalby District Court on February 18 on a litter of drug related charges, including supplying meth and possessing anything used in the connection of supplying a dangerous drug, and 16 summary charges.

RSPCA responds to calls for facilities in southwest Qld

Facebook users have called for an RSPCA shelter to be built in south west Queensland following the animal neglect case of Slider in Dalby Magistrates Court. Pictured: An RSPCA volunteer with Slider before he passed away.

The RSPCA has responded to calls to introduce animal rescue shelters in the Western Downs and Maranoa regions following a traumatic Dalby court case of animal neglect that went viral.

Heard in Dalby Magistrates Court in January, the ghastly incident involved Western Downs woman Tina Broom who renamed her dog Slider after it lost the use of its hind legs when it was hit by a quad bike instead of taking it to a veterinarian.

IT’S OPEN: Dalby welcomes K Hub to Cunningham St

Assistant manager Lynda Blackmore and Cr Megan James at Dalby K Hub's grand opening on February 19, 2021. Picture: Sam Turner

Dalby’s newest department store has opened to a scrum of eager shoppers following its drastic three-week turnaround after the closure of Target.

K Hub employees formed a guard of honour to customers as they raced through the doors on their opening day on February 8, searching for their next great special.

PHOTOS: Western Downs punters groove in the garden

Western Downs punters were serenaded at Chinchilla's Botanic Parkland for Groovin' in the Garden. Picture: Sam Turner

A stacked line-up of local and regional artists serenaded punters for an exciting afternoon of music and good times at council’s award-winning Chinchilla Botanic Parkland.

Groovin’ in the Garden took place on February 20, and offered hours of entertainment along with delectable food and drink, giving residents an opportunity to enjoy the parkland with friends and family.

Lady allegedly threatens to run over man on Valentine’s Day

A widely celebrated day of love across the world was marred for one Dalby woman after she allegedly threatened to run a man over with her car.

It’s understood the incident unravelled about 9.45am on February 14, when a 32-year-old Dalby woman was involved in a verbal argument with a man at a Dalby residence.

PHOTOS: Truck crashes into moving train in Dalby

Emergency services rushed to reports a truck had smashed into a train near Yallara Rd in Dalby. Picture: Sam Turner

Emergency services rushed to the scene where a prime mover truck had crashed into a moving train at a level crossing in Dalby.

Paramedics, fire crews and police attended the crash on Jandowae Rd near Yarralla Rd about 11.30am.

Family grieving the tragic loss of baby boy Hunter

A Dalby family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral of their eight day old baby Hunter who sadly passed away on February 13. Picture: Contributed

A Dalby family of five has had their lives turned upside down after the tragic death of their infant son Hunter, passing away just eight days into this world.

Born Hunter Zayne Morrish on February 5 to Kayla Moore and Aaron Morrish at Toowoomba Hospital, the child appeared healthy until a sharp decline occurred on February 8.

Western Downs fireys recognised for assisting NSW fires

Pic: Peta McEachern

More than a dozen Western Downs heroes were recognised for their bravery and mateship when they travelled more than 1000km to provide much-needed relief on the frontline of the worst bushfire disaster in Australia‘s history.

Rural Fire Service auxiliary firefighters from across the region gathered at the Bennett Rural Fire Station on Thursday, February 16, to receive citations from the New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian, for the crucial role they played in helping beyond fatigued NSW firefighters.

REVEALED: Developers discuss 80 turbine wind farm near Dalby

Jandowae residents attended an information session about the Wambo Wind Farm project. Picture: Sam Turner

Renewable energy executives have revealed details about the construction phase of the Wambo wind farm where up to 80 wind turbines are slated to be built 20km northeast of Jandowae.

Cubico Sustainable Investment‘s David Smith, Renewable Energy Partner (REP)’s Luke McDonald, Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh and other energy representatives held an information night in Jandowae on February 17 to discuss the next steps for the huge energy project.

Council injects $16 million into Dalby’s water security

The region‘s water security will be bolstered with Western Downs Regional Council embarking on a multi-million-dollar strategy to increase water supply to residents. Picture: Will Hunter

A vital strategy to increase Dalby’s town water supply has been injected with $16 million over five years to create an addition 2.2 megalitres of water for the town per day.

Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh said it was vital council continued to manage its water supply and to ensure residents, landholders and businesses had access to quality essential services.

