Fraudster spends up on stolen credit card

A woman who fraudulently used a stolen credit card has told a magistrate she found it by the side of the road.

A woman who fraudulently used a stolen credit card has told a magistrate she found it by the side of the road.

A woman who fraudulently used a stolen credit card has told a magistrate she found the card "by the side of the road".

Tahrlee Shirley Noyes was on a wholly suspended sentence for whipping a child with a belt buckle five times at the time of her offending.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard that Noyes used a stolen credit card three times at 6am on March 2 after it had been taken from a Bushland Beach property hours earlier.

Police prosecutor Mark Fenlon told the court Noyes kept the purchases under $100 so she could use the tap and go feature.

Mr Fenlon said Noyes pawned her father's Honda generator and left him a note explaining she needed the money.

The court heard Noyes had been sentenced to 60 hours community service in 2018 for stealing scrap metal but had only completed 36.5 hours.

Noyes pleaded guilty to five charges including three counts of fraud and one count of contravention of a community service order.

Defence lawyer Merinda Greenwood told the court Noyes used the stolen credit card on a "need" basis buying groceries.

Magistrate Ross Mack asked Ms Greenwood how her client had become in possession of the stolen credit card.

Noyes interrupted saying, "I found it on the side of the road, sir. It was thrown out of a car".

Mr Mack told Noyes, "If you persist with that...no one is going to believe that".

Ms Greenwood said Noyes "was currently in the grips of a drug addiction to methamphetamines and overcoming a morphine addiction".

Mr Mack activated the suspended sentence and sentenced Noyes to six months' jail with a parole release date set at August 21 this year.

Convictions were recorded.

Noyes cried in the dock as Mr Mack handed down his sentence, yelling out "f**k" as she was escorted away by police officers.

Originally published as Fraudster spends up on stolen credit card