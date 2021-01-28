Frankie the dog on the mend after ordeal

The woman who launched the community's desperate search for Frankie the dog via social media has revealed she felt "overwhelmed" when she was found safe in nearby bushland.

Maddy Plume helped co-ordinate the desperate attempt to track down the pooch after her owners Kate Leadbetter and Matthew Field, as well as their unborn child, were tragically killed on Australia Day.

Frankie the dog has been found after going missing when her owners Katherine Leadbetter and Matthew Field were killed on Tuesday night. Photo Supplied by Channel 10.

Their alleged murderer, a teenager, has been arrested and charged.

Frankie was found at 11.30am Wednesday by the community-led search party, the day after the horrific incident unfolded.

Ms Plume said that "despite Frankie's ordeal, she is doing well."

Maddy Plume who found Frankie the dog. Picture: Facebook

"Thanks to the community, Frankie received the medical attention she urgently required for her Addison's disease and will make a full recovery," she said.

"It was very overwhelming once Frankie was found and the relief was felt throughout the community."

Addison's disease is an incurable condition caused by a hormonal imbalance in dogs, and requires sufferers to take pills or injections.

Frankie went to the vet following her ordeal.

Ms Plume set up the 'Find Frankie' Facebook page to help locate the dog after the incident.

"Just like everyone else, I wanted to help find Frankie and bring her home," she said.

Ms Plume said that while she didn't know Ms Leadbetter and Mr Field and was "just another community member trying to help," the tragic news of their killing was devastating news.

"Shocked would be an understatement," Ms Plume said.

"I think the community were in a state of disbelief," she said.

